First Lego mini-pitch opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lego unveiled its first soccer pitch in New Mexico Thursday.

The Albuquerque location is one of three Lego soccer pitches in the works around the country. It’s also the first one to be completed.

Lego calls them mini-pitches so they can go up in the smallest parts of a city or town.

“Less than one percent of children playing any sport will become a professional athlete, but all of them can learn life skills that will help them as they transition into adulthood,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which partnered with Lego Group.

A few examples of those skills? Teamwork, learning perseverance, critical thinking skills, and overcoming disappointment.

Organizers emphasized how access to areas like this are larger than the sports played within them.

A YMCA rep also mentioned they will have some soccer leagues for children from three years old all the way to 13. All ages are welcome to the mini-pitch, though.

The pitch is at the HB & Lucille Horn Family YMCA located at 4901 Indian School Road.

Operating hours are in conjunction with the YMCA:

Monday – Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.