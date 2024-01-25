First look inside new Intel factory in Rio Rancho

After years of construction, the Intel plant in Rio Rancho has officially opened its new factory for advanced semiconductors.

Residents in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho alike can recall the months of road closures it took to set up the infrastructure for this new $3.5 billion plant.

On Wednesday, KOB 4 got a look inside Intel’s new factory. The facility was an investment of over $3 billion and is reportedly going to create hundreds of new jobs for New Mexicans.

The new factory will allow electronic devices to be more compact. Their new technology stacks computer chips on top of each other, rather than side by side.

“That would provide all kinds of new cases, whether it’s for advanced artificial intelligence, for Intel Core products such as PC products or server products, or it could be other applications such as automotive and other spaces,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president of Intel.