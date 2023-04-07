First Look: Preview of new Asia exhibit at ABQ BioPark Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark Zoo is getting closer to finishing up its new Asia exhibit.

Phase 2 is finishing up – the first phase was wrapped up in 2021 for the elephant exhibit.

The entire project, including the elephants in the first phase, cost $30 million. The funding comes from a voter-backed gross receipts tax passed back in 2016.

Construction delays were due to multiple reasons over the years, like the pandemic.

The second phase of the Asia exhibit will feature all new exhibits for the tigers, orangutans, siamangs, and snow leopards. The animals will also have new ways to get around the different exhibits.

“This is very unique, no other zoo that I know of has bridges like this that gives the animals the opportunity to break through without touching the ground,” said Lynn Tupa, zoo manager.

The different bridges and walking areas for the animals will allow them to travel throughout the exhibit into different areas. This adds a new kind of experience to look at the animals – officials say it creates a different dynamic and lets visitors enter the animal world instead of the traditional zoo visit.

Zoo reps said people can expect to enter the new Asia exhibit sometime in late summer or early fall.