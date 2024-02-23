First-of-its-kind EV carshare program launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has its first electric vehicle carshare program after the Affordable Mobility Platform launched in Albuquerque.

AMP selected New Mexico as one of eight states where they’ll kick off their nationwide community carsharing program. They set up EV charging stations and EVs at affordable housing locations.

The platform’s New Mexico base is the PAH! Hiland Plaza Apartments, just west of Central and San Mateo. They’ll have EV charging stations and two EVs for people to use.

AMP uses an online reservation system called MDO Carshare. You can rent one of the two cars at Hiland Plaza for $5/hour or $50/day. Low-income users also qualify for discounted rates.

“The EV carshare program is an important win for our community,” said Albert Lee, the City of Albuquerque’s sustainable transportation specialist. “It advances our commitment to equitable climate change action by reducing our carbon footprint, improving air quality and helping frontline community access to clean transportation in Albuquerque.”

AMP plans to launch carshare communities in Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

The City of Albuquerque, PNM, the Land of Enchantment Clean Cities Coalition and Sol Housing helped launch AMP in New Mexico.

AMP also received grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. While that expires in 2026, officials with PNM say the utility company plans to step up to keep the project going.