First of three winter storm systems moves in Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three winter storm systems move in this week, continuing Monday as unstable weather remains in New Mexico.

Everyone will see cooler temperatures and precipitation but some places could see more snow than others.

Like in Farmington, there is a 60% chance of snow in the area. However, in Albuquerque, there is around that same chance, but for rain instead. Still, some places surrounding the metro could see snow.

Steve Stucker shares more in his full forecast, in the video above.