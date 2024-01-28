First phase of safety improvements for Dolores Huerta Gateway Park to begin February

More than one million dollars is going to toward a local park. It's an effort to make one of the areas in Bernalillo County safer for the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County and South Valley MainStreet are bringing the community’s vision to life by improving Dolores Huerta Gateway Park. It’s a project about four years in the making.

“All the time we only hear about the negative things going on in our community, whether it’s Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque, or the South Valley. And we’re much more than that, we need to start focusing on all the beautiful things that exist. So creating outdoor spaces, outdoor public spaces where community members can come together, it’s a safe space, it’s a family friendly space,” said Bianca Encinias, executive director of South Valley MainStreet.

Encinias says they noticed a need and reached out to county leaders.

“This project started is when we were out here as the La Familia Growers Market, a project to the South Valley Main Street, we realized that there wasn’t enough shade in the area and that there wasn’t really a performance space so that we could create accessibility,” said Encinias.

John Barney with Bernalillo County Parks & Rec says the first phase is expected to start next month.

“Right now getting the contractor on board. So very excited about that. But, you know, usually takes a few weeks to a month to finish that process. So, and at that point, we’ll issue what’s called a notice to proceed, and we’ll have a pre-construction meeting, and we’ll get busy,” said Barney.

Barney says another phase is expected to complete all the renovations. They plan to add more lighting, a stage and making the field area more playable.

One of the things the county is most excited about is improving the weekly farmer’s market at the park.

“From a county standpoint, this is the best of all worlds – we were supporting the whole process of creating more local food, and one of the great things about the market is it has SNAP vouchers. So we’re able to – so it’s not just, you know, something that people who have a lot of money can afford, it’s going to be its local food for everybody,” said Barney.

County leaders hope to finish the project by this fall.