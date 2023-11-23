First responders thanked for service with pre-Thanksgiving meal

The Department of Behavioral Health Services said “Thank You” to first responders in the metro with a pre-Thanksgiving meal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Department of Behavioral Health Services said “Thank You” to first responders in the metro with a pre-Thanksgiving meal.

First responders play a big part in our community, especially for those who struggle with mental health.

“I oversee the first responders and our Mobile Crisis Team that go and respond and talk to people in crisis, and I also and our social works that kind of help hand a little bit of aftercare and provide the people we talk to with resources,” said Darrel Tidwell supervisor of the Behavioral Health Unit.

The first responders were more than grateful for their Thank You lunch, and excited to get their hands on some donuts.

“We’re super appreciative of it. It’s always very humbling to have people reach out to you and just be willing to say ‘Thank you’ for what we do. So we just want to give a huge thank you for the staff here at the care campus for proving us with lunch today,” said Eric Watson, division chief of Training Academy.

The Department of Mental Health was more than pleased with the outcome and were happy that sponsors around the community were more than willing to help.

“We went ahead and solicited donations from different vendors – Longhorn Steak House, Garcia’s, Redbull came by. The Redbull girls came by and dropped off a couple cases of Redbull for our first responders,” said Bernalillo County DMH financial administrator Fran Martinez Romero.

This is the first year the department has put on a “Thank You” spread for first responders, and they plan to do it again next year.