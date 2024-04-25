First responders to face off for a cause in ‘Brawl on the Bosque’

Local firefighters and law enforcement will face off for a cause at Revel next Saturday.

The “Brawl on the Bosque” is Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. First responders will face off in boxing matches to support the Ten-82 Foundation. Ten-82 benefits first responders and their families when they’re in need.

Organizers have called this event the Brawl on the Bosque for the last four years after it was called, for years, the “Rumble on the Rio.”

The first responders aren’t just stepping into the ring cold, either. They’ve been training for the Brawl.

Some of the first responders competing stopped by to talk about their training and the Brawl.

