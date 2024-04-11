Fitness Kim: Healthy meal prep and sweet treats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have trouble meal prepping, SWEAT Bootcamp’s Kimberly Samborski, or Fitness Kim, offered some tips.
Fitness Kim says you should keep your ingredients simple if you’re going to meal prep something healthy. She showed off bacon, egg and cheese bread pudding with low-calorie, high-fiber bread – as well as bread pudding with golden raisins, powdered sugar, liquid egg whites and vanilla protein powder.
Each of these dishes packs nine grams of protein apiece. It can work as a pre or post-workout bite. Here is the recipe for the sweet bread pudding cups:
- 4.5 slices of 45-calorie bread
- 115 grams of liquid egg whites
- 26g vanilla protein powder
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup sweetener
- 85g plain nonfat greek yogurt
- 30g golden raisins/cinnamon
For the savory cups:
- 4.5 slices of 45-calorie bread
- 42g shredded cheddar cheese
- 230g liquid egg whites
- 17.5g bacon bits
When you go into your workout, you want to have the energy “to lift all the things” as Kim would say. That means meal prepping with protein, fat and a carb. She talks more about this in the video above.