Flight canceled? Here’s what you need to know about Southwest refunds and lost luggage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southwest Airlines officials are saying operations are back to normal as of Friday. However, the airline carrier is now on damage control – working to reimburse passengers, not just for canceled flights, but for hotels, food and other transportation.

On the Southwest Airlines website, there’s a short form available for those who would like to request a refund. There’s also another form for those who are looking for lost luggage.

If any of the Southwest delays or cancellations resulted in any unplanned expenses, receipts can be submitted and Southwest will review those on a case-by-case basis. That applies to trips between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.