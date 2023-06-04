Flight diverted to ABQ Sunport due to mechanical problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some passengers headed for the West Coast had to make an emergency pit stop at the Albuquerque International Sunport Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Sunport, it was a Breeze Airways flight. The plane was on its way to California from Orlando when a mechanical problem forced them to land in Albuquerque.

The plane will be checked out to see if it can continue to fly or if passengers will have to be flown on another plane.

