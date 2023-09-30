Flix Brewhouse to open second Albuquerque location next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’ve driven near Tramway and Indian School recently, you’ve probably seen the abandoned building that used to be Regal UA High Ridge 8.

However, Hinkle Family Fun Center in Northeast Albuquerque is getting a new neighbor, and developers say it’s the perfect spot for a nice family day or outing with friends.

“When Flix approached us, we were very excited because we thought it would be not only a great location for them but a complement to our Hinkle Family Fun Center,” said Holly Huddle, the CEO of Hinkle Income Properties.

“Our success level in Albuquerque has been off the charts, the people are so supportive of the brand, and we love being on the west side of town, one of the things we heard over the years is people on the eastside would love to see us over there and so certainly in the background we have always been looking for an opportunity to get to the east side of town,” said Chance Robertson, the CEO of Flix Brewhouse.

Huddle said there were other options for the building but keeping it as a theater made sense.

“The demo work has begun on the inside but is very minor because they are keeping most of it and then they are just going to start building it out. They are hoping for a spring opening and that is all going to depend on city permitting,” she said.

They also did extensive research within a five-mile radius of the proposed Flix Brewhouse before moving forward.

“There is a good mix of young adults, young families, seniors, retired people who want to go out to movies,” said Huddle.

The 28,000-square-foot building will be smaller than their first location on the West Side, but people will still get to experience the Flix they have come to enjoy.

“Originally it was an 8-auditorium building, we are going to take out one of the auditoriums and turn it into a kitchen. We are also going to install a brewery in the lobby to get the full Flix Brewhouse experience, and we will install seven auditoriums with around 700 seats,” said Robertson.

The CEO of Flix also said the first location on Coors is getting renovations. They are adding a small theater that seats 25 people, and adding games to the lobby so people can catch up before or after the movie. Those renovations should be done by this holiday season.