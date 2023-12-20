Flu, COVID-19, and RSV: Doctors see uptick of respiratory illnesses in New Mexico

The flu season typically starts in December, so it's not uncommon for people to get sick – but doctors say they're seeing more cases than usual.

Dr. Cvijanovich, a pediatrician in Albuquerque, says her office has been busy with an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

“We are seeing flu, we’re seeing COVID, RSV, and then we’re seeing regular, run-of-the-mill colds and some strep throat in addition, we are seeing a little bit of everything right now,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

As temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors, it’s easier for germs to get around.

Dr. Cvijanovich says another thing causing the uptick is that not as many people are wearing masks anymore.

“Since the COVID pandemic, we have been seeing fewer kids get immunized, again, regular illnesses like the flu, not looking at COVID numbers, just at the flu,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

It all comes down to prevention – stay home if you’re sick and get vaccinated if you can.