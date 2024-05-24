Food Truck Friday: Papas Red Tacos

A local food truck is putting a spin on the classic birria formula.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Food Truck Friday is all about a mix between a taco, a French dip and a quesadilla that local food vendor Papas Red Tacos offers.

Owner David Varela grew up in Las Cruces cooking in the kitchen with his grandmas. He’s a tattoo artist and says he loves seeing the happiness and joy food brings.

We spoke with Varela about the quesabirria, the birria baked potatoes, mulitas, quesadillas and tacos he cooked up when he brought Papas Red Tacos by for Food Truck Friday.

