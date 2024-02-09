For the first time in two years, Sandia Peak Ski Area reopens slopes

Sandia Peak Ski Area is reopening its slopes for the first time in two years tomorrow morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia Peak Ski Area is expected to reopen its slopes for the first time in two years starting Saturday, Feb. 10.

Officials say Lift 3 will provide access to top-to-bottom skiing across 300 acres on all 35 trails.

“The reopening of Sandia Peak was never an ‘if’ but a ‘when’ for this team, and we are tremendously proud to give skiers and snowboarders in Albuquerque and throughout the region the freedom to ski,” said Scott Leigh, Sandia Peak and Mountain Capital Partners project manager.

Lift 3 will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. This marks the first time the ski area has been open since 2022.

Sandia Peak is projected to get up to seven inches of snow through the weekend.

Lift tickets for Saturday and Sunday are as low as $79, and select dates throughout the season will be available starting at $19. All tickets, ski school lessons, and rentals must be pre-purchased online.

Resort officials say they’re expanding the ski area’s operating hours to be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.