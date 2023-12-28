Forest service offers pass to access New Mexico recreation sites

If you love spending time outdoors, the National Forest Service made it even easier to do so in the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you love spending time outdoors, the National Forest Service made it even easier to do so in the state.

The Forest Service is now offering a pass to all five of our national forests for a very reasonable price.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten has been really positive,” said Zach Parson, deputy director of Recreation, Wilderness & Heritage for the Southwest Region in the USDA Forest Service.

Parsons is talking about the new Enchantment Pass.

“One of the goals and creating the Enchantment Pass for the entire state of New Mexico was to ensure equitable access to all of our forests here in New Mexico for New Mexico families and residents,” said Parson.

The pass costs $40, and it gives access to over 30 recreation sites across the state for a whole year. It gives you access to picnic sites, observation areas, and trail heads at all five of our national forests.

If you have a goal to be more active in the new year, now’s the time to explore all of New Mexico’s trails. The national travel company Viator just named New Mexico the second best for winter hiking in the country.

“If you’re here in the Albuquerque area, like I am, you might have the chance to get out and enjoy some of the snow up in the Sandias. And the pass is valid at many sites there, whether you’re snowshoeing on the 10K trail, cross country skiing from the Ellis Trailhead, or just taking in the view from Sandia Crest,” Parson said.

If you want an even better deal to start your new year out right, there’s a way to get your pass for free.

“As a token of gratitude, we’re offering those enchantment passes for free to folks who can invest 24 hours in volunteer time,” said Parson.

People can sign up for volunteer opportunities at any ranger station. The pass does not work for things like camping or boat launching.

Parsons says almost all of the funds from the pass get reinvested into the forests for improvements and upkeep.

You can buy your Enchantment Pass at any ranger district office. To find a ranger station near you, click here.