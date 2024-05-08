Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire prompts change to Forest Service firefighting protocol

The U.S. Forest Service is changing some of its protocol when it comes to prescribed burns. It comes after the largest and most destructive fire in New Mexico history: Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak.

“We can utilize drones, we can utilize, really, platforms. So, fixed-wing aircraft [flying] from a much higher elevation. But also we can use the Palm IR where we may have an individual out on a prescribed burn where they’re utilizing a phone, the technology from a phone or a specific Palm Pilot from the infrared capabilities to detect the heat,” said Jacob Nuttall, a regional fire director with the U.S. Forest Service.

Nuttall says another important aspect is working on communication with the community and partners to make sure they know when a prescribed burn is happening.

The Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire burned through more than 341,000 acres of land. Both fires started as prescribed burns which got out of control. Then, they merged into one massive wildfire.

Nuttall says if a prescribed burn gets out of control again, the Forest Service will be better prepared.

“The enhancement throughout of the 2022 National Prescribed Fire Review is being able to identify contingency resources. So those resources that may not be on site, they have to be within a 30-minute response to that prescribed fire,” said Nuttall.

Another change is providing a pay boost for federal wild land firefighters, but that could go away.

“The biggest thing there is that we got bipartisan support for a permanent fix with the firefighter pay. Has it been substantial, what we’ve seen over the last couple of years in a temporary status, absolutely,” Nuttall said.

Some of that support comes from state Rep. Theresa Leger Fernandez, who says she’s actively pushing for a permanent increase in pay.

“They need to be paid what they deserve, but we also need to make sure that we take care of any health issues that arise from that work. In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we included $600 million to increase their pay. I want to make that permanent, which is why in the appropriation process that we are now completing on my end, we have pushed for increased pay, specifically about $76 million and another $216 million,” said Leger Fernandez.

The U.S. Forest Service is trying to regain trust through more successful burns. Early on, they stopped prescribed burns altogether in the face of criticism, but the agency says prescribed burns help the overall health of a forest.

“It is one of the treatment mechanisms that we have for a lot of our landscapes,” Nutall explained, “We continue to ramp up our prescribed fire within the Southwest and specifically in New Mexico to be able to make sure that we’re treating landscapes and reducing the hazardous fuels reduction that threaten our communities.”