Former Albuquerque dog trainer faces lifetime ban and $10K fine for animal cruelty

A former Albuquerque dog trainer just got hit with another hefty fine and a formal suspension from the American Kennel Club.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Albuquerque dog trainer just got hit with another hefty fine and a formal suspension from the American Kennel Club.

The club suspended Lisa Berry’s privileges for a lifetime and fined her $10,000. AKC reps say it has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty.

Berry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty in October in connection to conditions inside a boarding facility she used in Albuquerque. A judge sentenced her to five years of probation and community service, with no jail time.

After that criminal case, a different judge decided Berry could never do business in New Mexico again. The Attorney General’s Office pursued civil charges under the Unfair Practices Act and won.

Berry took thousands of dollars from pet parents for dog training, but returned the pets sick, skinny, and untrained. In that case, the judge also ordered Berry to pay $46,000 to victims, and $120,000 to the state.

“Leaving animals with emaciated bodies, and not feeding them and leaving sores on their bodies, and otherwise harming these animals is just unacceptable behavior,” said Serena Wheaton, assistant attorney general of the Consumer Protection Division.

At last check, a local rescue group and a UNM professor were working to clear out the Albuquerque kennel where Berry kept dogs. They’ve been fundraising to renovate it to house high-risk animals and operate a spay and neuter clinic.