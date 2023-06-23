Former APD Chief Mike Geier releases memoir

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier is trying to shed a new light on what he says is the true meaning of being a police officer.

He just released a new book, “The Blue Journey.” Geier hopes the memoir provides readers with an inside look at the human side of policing and the sacrifices officers make.

It also highlights how his time at APD came to an end.

Geier plans to give a portion of the book’s royalties to The 100 Club of New Mexico. It helps the families of sworn officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Giuli Frendak sat down with Geier to dive into his decades in law enforcement. Click on the video above for the full interview.