Former APD officer faces charges over ‘unlawful arrest’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Charges have officially been filed against a former Albuquerque police officer who came under fire earlier this year for what police called an “unlawful arrest.”

Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed charges against Kenneth Skeens, who lost his job in February because of a confrontation with a shoplifter at the Target at Coors and Paseo.

Lapel video shows Skeens and other officers walking up to a man and trying to detain him for shoplifting.

According to APD, the department fired Skeens because there was no reason to arrest the man and the incident led to use of force.

The charges against the man were also dropped after he was deemed incompetent.

In a statement issued Thursday, AG Torrez said the man had a disability and was struggling to complete his purchase. He also said Skeens should’ve helped the man, instead of engaging in “abusive and unlawful behavior that undermined public safety and violated his oath as a peace officer in the state of New Mexico.”

Skeens faces charges of false imprisonment, filing a false police report, perjury, and battery.

