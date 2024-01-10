Former BCSO sheriff launches bid for US Senate seat

Just over two years after running for Albuquerque mayor, former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales confirmed Wednesday he is going back on the campaign trail to challenge Martin Heinrich for his U.S. Senate seat.

Gonzales announced Wednesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Long a Democrat, the former sheriff will run as a Republican.

In a news release formally announcing his campaign, Gonzales pointed to economic growth, border security, law enforcement support and public safety as priorities.

Gonzales will challenge Martin Heinrich for his U.S. Senate seat as Heinrich seeks his third term. Heinrich also served two terms as the U.S. Representative in New Mexico’s First Congressional District.

Gonzales ran for mayor in Albuquerque in 2021, challenging incumbent Mayor Tim Keller and fellow newcomer Eddy Aragon. Keller won with 56.1% of the vote while Gonzales earned 25.5% and Aragon earned 18.4%.

Gonzales served as sheriff in Bernalillo County from 2014 through 2022.