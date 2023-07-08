Former Cleveland head basketball coach charged with embezzlement

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The former Cleveland High School boys’ basketball head coach has been charged with embezzlement.

According to case documents, a Rio Rancho administrator reported Sean Jimenez after they noticed some “suspicious” charges on his school credit card.

Jimenez later admitted to misusing his card to go see a concert with his daughters.

Earlier this year, Jimenez resigned after coaching the Storm for seven years.

He’s expected to face a judge for his embezzlement charge later this month.