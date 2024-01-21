Former CYFD employee arrested for inappropriate contact with teenagers

A former Children, Youth, & Families Department employee is accused of having inappropriate contact with teenagers.

Former CYFD employee Pedro Martinez was arrested on felony charges after a coworker raised concerns about how he was dealing with some children in CYFD custody.

Martinez was in court for the first time Saturday. He is facing felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and custodial interference while working at CYFD.

Court documents say he was warned back in October 2023 for using social media – Snapchat and TikTok – to talk with the teens outside of work hours.

According to police, Martinez’s smartwatch was found with contact information for four children who were reported as runaways.

In early January, police interviewed Martinez about these allegations. Court records say he told them he didn’t have any children at his home in northeast Albuquerque.

But according to police, neighbors had repeatedly seen teens coming and going from the house – even breaking a window.

The arrest warrant says that’s when Martinez admitted two teens had been staying with him on and off for the last two months.

Police spoke with the two teen brothers Martinez said were staying with him.

Court documents show the teens – 17 and 15 years old — told police Martinez would routinely smoke marijuana with them and give them nicotine.

On Saturday, a judge ruled to let Martinez go ahead of his next court appearance. But set conditions for him to follow.

“Maintain contact with your attorney, and you’re not to have any contact with whoever – any named victim in this case or anyone else who might testify as a witness,” said Judge Asta Elliot.

KOB 4 did reach out to CYFD for comment about the arrest, but the agency only confirmed Martinez was no longer an employee. They did not comment further.