Former firefighters ask for ankle monitors to be removed pending rape trials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are new developments in the case against three now-former Albuquerque firefighters accused of rape.

All three – Angel Portillo, Aden Heyman, and Anthony Martin – are out of jail and on ankle monitors while awaiting trial.

As prosecutors explained in court in September, the three men are accused of raping a woman inside an apartment after hanging out together earlier in the day.

“She states that she woke up to these men all naked in the same bed as her, while the defendant here was having intercourse with her,” a prosecutor said. “She states she was being held down by her legs and her arms.”

All three men are asking the judge to release them from GPS monitoring.

While considering the case against Portillo, Judge Brit Baca-Miller said GPS monitoring made sense.

“My concern is more that he would attempt to or would be in contact with the other individuals and that is why I believe the GPS monitor is warranted,” Judge Baca-Miller said.

Portillo’s motion states he has complied with all conditions of release “without violation” and that he has been “repeatedly denied employment due to these conditions.”

Heyman’s motion is a bit more detailed. It references no violations and that he is having trouble finding a job. It also mentions the GPS device impacts his ability to work out, and that he is not able to swim. He would also like to visit his daughter in Las Cruces.

Martin’s motion is short and simple, stating, “The court indicated that if there were no violations, the GPS could be removed after 90 days. There have been no violations.”

Hearings on the motions are scheduled for next week.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says prosecutors want Martin and Heyman to continue with GPS ankle monitors. They have agreed to allow Portillo’s ankle monitor to be removed as long as he continues following strict conditions of release, including drug and alcohol monitoring.