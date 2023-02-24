Former KOB 4 photographer wounded in Orlando shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police in Orlando are trying to make sense of another mass shooting.

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Keith Moses. Investigators said he shot and killed a 20-year-old woman, then came back to the scene hours later and gunned down more people, including a news crew, a nine-year-old girl, and her mother.

When the suspect returned to the scene, he opened fire at the news crew, killing 24-year-old journalist Dylan Lyons and critically injuring photographer Jesse Walden – a former KOB 4 photographer.

Deputies said the suspect then went into a nearby home, killing 9-year-old T’yonna Major and shooting her mother, who survived.

“As far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and 9-year-old,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Walden, the photographer shot at the scene, worked at KOB 4 before moving to a TV station in Salt Lake City, and then Orlando. He survived and is recovering in the hospital.

To watch our interview with Jesse, click on the video above. To donate to Dylan Lyon’s GoFundMe, click here.