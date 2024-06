ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Lobo star Greg Brown has died at the age of 51 in a car crash, the University of New Mexico confirmed Friday.

Brown was the 1993-1994 WAC Player of the Year. Brown was an Albuquerque-native too, making a name for himself at Albuquerque High School.

Brown is the third former Lobo basketball star to die in the last two months, along with Drew Gordon and Reuben Douglas.

