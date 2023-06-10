Former Manzano HS dance coach accused of fraud, embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details are emerging about fraud and embezzlement allegations against the former dance and cheer coach of Manzano High School.

According to court documents, Michelle Hamrick is accused of defrauding Manzano High School upwards of $44,000. This reportedly happened from July 2022 through January of this year.

APS admin said this popped up on their radar after someone filed a whistleblower complaint last December.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hamrick Friday. At last check, she is still not in police custody.