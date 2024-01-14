Former MDC guard accused of hitting, killing man with car

Albuquerque police say a former Metropolitan Detention Center guard hit and killed a man with his vehicle Friday night.

Christopher Facey has been accused of aggravated battery twice in the past. In 2016, he was accused of assaulting an inmate in the MDC. He received a six-month probation for that.

In 2021, a girlfriend accused him of imprisonment and battery. On Friday night, police say Facey ran over Guadalupe Maldonado on purpose and fled the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Facey met with Maldonado’s wife, around 11 p.m. She and Facey had been having an affair for two and a half years. They were sitting in Facey’s car when Maldonado came to the lot with his friend and confronted her.

In her witness statement, she said she told Facey to leave, and before she got out of the car, he already started driving. Then, Maldonado stood in front of Facey’s black truck with his hands in the air. Facey hit Maldonado and kept driving.

Maldonado’s wife and his friend took him to the hospital, where he died.

By the time officers arrived on scene, they said they found blood, a gray hat, one shoe, and shattered eyeglasses.

Police were able to catch up with Facey Saturday morning and arrested him. Facey is charged with second-degree murder, accidents involving death and homicide by vehicle.

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says seeing blood is unfortunately all too common in this area.

“This is a very difficult thing to see. But usually it is a very common thing that we have found clothing that was ripped and discarded and full of blood,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to the MDC, and they sent the following statement:

“The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center has been made aware of an incident involving several former MDC employees, including the alleged suspect, former MDC Corrections Officer Christopher Facey. None of the individuals involved in this tragic incident are current employees of the Metropolitan Detention Center, including Mr. Facey, who separated from Bernalillo County in October 2021.”