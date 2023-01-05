Former Rio Arriba County deputy sentenced to prison time

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. — A former Rio Arriba County deputy was sentenced Thursday for one count of false imprisonment.

Jeremy Barnes was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 17 months of supervised probation for tasing a 15-year-old Española Valley High School student in 2019.

Last December, he pleaded no contest to the false imprisonment charges. The plea deal he took dropped a child abuse charge and others, but it does require Barnes to relinquish any law enforcement certification he has. He can never work in law enforcement again.

