Former security guard sentenced to 40 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man who admitted to murder will spend a few decades in prison.

A judge gave Melvin Robinson the maximum sentence of 40 years.

Robinson pleaded guilty in February to two unrelated killings in 2022 and 2023.

One of those murders took place near the Ambassador Inn, where Robinson worked as a temporary security guard. New owners have since taken over the hotel.