Former Taos mayor’s son killed in logging truck crash

TAOS, N.M. — The family of a former Taos mayor is mourning the loss of his son who was killed Monday in a logging truck crash, nine miles east of town.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Taos County deputies responded near mile marker 265 of U.S. Highway 64, regarding a logging truck that had rolled on its side. Deputies arrived and found 36-year-old Daniel Barrone Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found Barrone was driving the truck alone, westbound toward town, when it turned over on its side while going through a sweeping lefthand curve.

Sheriff Jerry L. Hogrefe says they don’t believe excessive speed or impairment were not factors in the crash. An investigation is still ongoing as they work to determine the cause of the crash.

Barrone’s father, Daniel Barrone, served Taos as mayor from 2018 to 2022 and in the New Mexico House from 2020 to 2021.

Taos Councilwoman Corilia Ortega issued the following statement Tuesday on social media:

“Many of us are waking up to such heartbreaking news of Dan Dan’s passing. As classmates, we will remember his silly but quiet humor and kindness, so much kindness. As a Papa, husband, son, brother, and friend there is so much that can be said about him. He was so many good things and I know he will be missed so deeply. Please send a prayer, warmth, and love to his wife, parents, siblings, and children — keep good memories in your heart and hold the Barrone family in your thoughts and prayers. Our community will be grieving his loss for a long time and I encourage us to seek support and be together.”