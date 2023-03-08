Former teacher accused of sex crimes released on ankle monitor

SANTA CRUZ, N.M. — A former teacher accused of sex crimes at a New Mexico school is now out of jail on a GPS ankle monitor.

Court records show 41-year-old Calvin Robinson got out of jail late last week. A judge denied the prosecution’s argument to keep him locked up until trial.

Investigators arrested Robinson on Valentine’s Day. He’s facing more than half a dozen charges for allegedly abusing a 13-year-old student at Holy Cross Catholic School.