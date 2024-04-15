Former UNM football player found guilty of robbing postal worker

A former Lobo football player faces up to 10 years in prison. After less than two hours of deliberation, a federal jury found 28-year-old Rashawn Boyce guilty of robbing a postal worker at gunpoint.

It happened in January 2022. Boyce and 23-year-old Marquae Kirkendoll pulled the mail carrier out of his truck near Central and Louisiana and demanded he hand over his keys. The mail carrier handed over his keys before a neighbor who witnessed the altercation intervened.

An anonymous tip led investigators to the two men. Kirkendoll pleaded guilty to conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Boyce will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled yet. At his sentencing, Boyce faces up to 10 years followed by three years of supervised release.

Boyce is also accused of trafficking meth into the Cibola County Correctional Center in 2022 – while being held for the robbery case. The trial for those charges is scheduled for later this year.