Fort Lewis Skyhawks gear up for quarterfinals

DURANGO, Colo. — The Fort Lewis Skyhawks are now sitting at No. 2 in early NCAA South-Central regional rankings.

They are also preparing for a comeback in their quarterfinal game Tuesday night against CSU Pueblo. This comes after their loss last Saturday against Colorado School of Mines, 65-70.

The Skyhawks currently match the program record, sitting at 25-3 overall. They have only lost two games so far in conference play.

Historically, it is known to be a solid program, but this team brings something unique to the table.

“We’ve got 10 guys that ruly can play for any team in the RMAC and then on top of that, we got depth with the coaches as well, coaches that care, coaches that want to win, coaches that put in the work and the effort,” said Junior Garbrah, a guard with the Skyhawks.

Even after losing five starters from last year, there’s no doubt this team was prepared to follow in their footsteps.

“We knew what we were capable of as a core, coming back, and on top of that, the guys we added, we were able to see them prior, so we knew the talent we were getting,” Garbrah said.

With all three losses on the road, head coach Bob Pietrack has a plan to shift the mindset for away games.

“The main thing for us is just to do what we do and try to get better each day,” Pietrack said.

Tip-off for the Skyhawks quarterfinal game is set for 6 p.m. at the Whalen Gymnasium.