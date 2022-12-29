Four animals killed at zoo in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — Officials at a zoo in Roswell reported finding four animals dead Thursday morning and closed for the day.

Officials reported three loose dogs broke in Wednesday night at the Spring River Zoo. The dogs reportedly dug a hole under their new fencing.

Three barbary sheep and one wallaby were killed once the dogs got in.

The USDA, zoo veterinarian and other agencies were all called in to investigate.

The zoo will reopen Friday at 10 a.m. with regular business hours.