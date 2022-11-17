Four-car crash closes WB Paseo del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Paseo del Norte was closed Thursday morning while police cleaned up a four-car crash.

The crash happened near Paseo del Norte and Coors, with reports of injuries and a car that rolled over. The subsequent closure was first reported around 8:27 a.m. by BCSO.

Deputies began diverting and turning around westbound traffic at that time. It’s expected some of the westbound lanes will be shut down for at least a few hours while they clean up the crash.

