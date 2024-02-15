Four Corner couples celebrate Valentine’s Day at senior center luncheon

The Valentine’s Day lunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center has been a tradition since the 90s. Couples gather to eat Navajo tacos and talk about their love for each other.

“Valentine’s Day only comes once a year and every year, and it’s always nice to have something that he’ll always remember me,” said Joan and Allen John.

The John’s are high school sweethearts and have been married for 52 years. This is a tradition for them and for most couples that enjoy their time at Bonnie Dallas.

While the Johns’ love Valentine’s Day, another couple KOB 4 talked to say, not so much.

“I hate Valentine’s Day because it’s sort of this day that says you have to show your love today, and I’d rather have someone just show their love all the time. But I have a great husband, and he does show his love all the time,” said Angelica and John Weber.

They met through a dating website and have been married for 19 years.

“I’ve got a great staff a great team here, they all work really hard so that everybody here can get fed and enjoy their lunch,” said Jack Lowrey, manager of Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.