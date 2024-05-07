Four Corners art foundation to close its doors

It’s the final curtain for an organization in the Four Corners dedicated to the local arts in San Juan County.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – It’s the final curtain for an organization in the Four Corners dedicated to the local arts in San Juan County. The foundation started back in 2013 and since then has made a big mark.

“We’ve planted hundreds of seeds around the county in the arts and hopefully those will flourish and someone may be inspired by some of the things we’ve done,” said Mich Hesse, president of the Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation.

For the past 11 years, the CGAF has helped change the arts landscape in San Juan County. The foundation has dedicated around $2 million to multiple projects.

Unfortunately, the final project will be the foundation shutting its doors by the end of the year.

“We’re not shutting down necessarily because of lack of money, we just feel it’s time to move on and let these seeds grow that we’ve planted out here,” said Hesse.

A drive around San Juan County will show those seeds, including the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College and the San Juan Symphony. The foundation also helps students continue their education in the arts.

“She wanted to form some sort of foundation, or organization that would be in support of art and artists in San Juan County specifically,” said Hesse.

The foundation started back in 2013 in honor of the late local artist and radio host Connie Gotsch. She asked her fellow artists and friends to use her $1.5 million estate to fund the arts.

“We think we’ve done a great job at spreading the word about the arts and hopefully the really good ones will find a way to continue,” said Hesse.

The foundation will be accepting applications for grants and scholarships until Oct. 1. All current and upcoming funded projects must be completed by mid-December.