Four Corners school district set to spotlight student-athletes with disabilities

SHIPROCK, N.M. — Sports has something to offer all of us and a Four Corners school district is kicking off a program they hope will get everyone in the game.

Next week, Central Consolidated School District will kick off its first Special Olympics. Five participating schools will each hold their own planned event.

Each event will focus on students with disabilities and peers working with them to get better at the sport they like.

The Special Olympics kick off Monday afternoon with an event at Tse Bit Ai Middle School. Then, Shiprock High School will have its kickoff Tuesday and a subsequent spirit week to celebrate.

Students and staff stand in front of a “Choose to Include” banner and a written pledge to the inclusion of all students, no matter the circumstances. Picture courtesy of Central Consolidated School District

Then, from March 22-April 26, the following Special Olympics events will take place:

Soccer at Kirtland Middle School, March 22

Basketball at Shiprock High School, March 29 at 1 p.m.

Basketball at Tse Bit Ai Middle School

Kickball at Kirtland Elementary School, April 14 at 9 a.m.

Bocce ball at Kirtland Central High School, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (time subject to change)

During this time, officials hope to show off the abilities of students with disabilities and help everyone unite around them.