Four persons of interest sought for 27-year-old Clovis man’s death

CLOVIS, N.M. — Four persons of interest are being sought by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office for their alleged ties to the death of a 27-year-old Clovis man.

Deputies learned about a man laying in a field, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, in the area of County Roads K and 8 near Clovis. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Martinez had been fatally shot.

A homicide investigation is still active and ongoing. The sheriff’s office is looking for these suspected persons of interest:

23-year-old Cesar Rascon Chacon; 5-foot-11, 165 lbs., black hair and brown eyes

20-year-old Mi’Linda Gallegos; 5-foot-4, 134 lbs., black hair and brown eyes

46-year-old Veronica Galvan; 5-foot-1, 180 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes

46-year-old Eduardo Blanco; 5-foot-7, 170 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes

If you have any information regarding these people or where they are, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.