Fourth of July travel expected to reach record high

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many experts expect record Fourth of July travel this year.

“Whether you’re driving or flying, the roadways will be busy. The airports will be busy. Even if you’re cruising, the cruise ports will be busy,” said Daniel Armbruster at AAA.

According to AAA, in the mountain region encompassing New Mexico, a record number of travelers will be driving to their destinations.

“You’re looking at 3.7 million people that will be traveling. Among the total of that 3.7 million, 3 million of those people will be driving,” Armbruster said.

Traffic may be all but guaranteed but there are certain travel times to aim for.

“If you’re leaving on Thursday before noon or leaving on Friday before 10 a.m. and then coming back on Wednesday probably before noon, those would be the best times to travel – especially before 2 p.m.,” Armbruster said.

Prices at the pump are a welcomed sight compared to this time last year. Drivers can expect to pay anywhere between $3.40-3.50 a gallon in New Mexico.

“A year ago in New Mexico, the average was around $4.83 a gallon, so drivers will definitely be saving,” Armbruster added.

AAA also projects over 4 million Americans will fly over Independence Day weekend. That would be an 11.2% increase over last year and a 6.6% increase over 2019.