Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks in the Albuquerque metro

Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park

Bring the family to Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and this year’s lineup features local bands and headliner Linsday Ell.

Schedule:

4 p.m. – The Fabulous Martini-Tones – (Surf-Rock)

5:15 p.m. – Austin Van – (Country)

6:30 p.m. – Divino – (Latin)

7:30 p.m. – 4th of July Ceremony featuring members of the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Honor Guard

7:45 p.m. – Lindsay Ell

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks

The event is free to the public, but all parking at Balloon Fiesta Park is $10 per vehicle. Park & Ride is available from the Cottonwood or Coronado Mall.

For more information, click here.

Rio Rancho Fourth of July Celebration

The City of Rio Rancho will host a Fourth of July Celebration featuring live music, food trucks, and fireworks at Campus Park.

The event will kick off with a parade through City Center at 6 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m.

What’s closed on July 4 in Albuquerque?

No ABQ RIDE and Sun Van bus services

The Eastside and Westside animal shelters (Admissions desk and reclaims remain open)

Most city offices

Community centers

KiMo Theatre

Libraries

Swimming pools close @ 5 p.m.

What’s open?

311, trash pickup, pools, golf courses, the ABQ BioPark, and museums are all open and operational on Independence Day. Click here for more information.

Reporting illegal fireworks

Report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood with online firework reporting, on the ABQ311 mobile app, or by calling 311. Please provide the exact address you are reporting when possible. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency police calls, call 505-242-COPS (2677).