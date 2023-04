Free admission to national parks in New Mexico this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s national parks will offer free admission this Saturday, April 22, to kick off National Park Week.

Entrance fees will be waived at all 400+ U.S. national parks. The National Park Service says they hope this will encourage people to enjoy the parks in person.

The park service offered free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January. They’ll offer free admission again on Aug. 4, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.

National parks reportedly added $156 million to New Mexico’s economy in 2021.

Here’s a list of New Mexico’s National Park Service sites:

Click here to learn more about National Park Week.