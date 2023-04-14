Free at-home COVID tests available for a limited time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Get ’em while you can, folks. Free COVID tests are the norm now but they won’t be around for much longer and will soon cost money to get.

For a while, COVID tests have been a “must-have” but times are changing now. Earlier this week, NMDOH announced a “new phase” of the COVID response. Fewer updates and reduced monitoring will be the norm, now that New Mexico’s public health emergency expired after last month.

The national public health emergency is also expiring, which means you’ll soon have to pay for COVID tests, depending on your insurance.

Albertsons Marketplace is reminding you to get those free tests while you can.

“Because people know this is coming to an end, we are just trying to provide access while the access is there with no out-of-pocket. It’s for people that want to stock up, so to speak, before the tests start costing,” Crocket Tidwell, of Albertsons, said.

It’s as easy as going to your pharmacist and asking for a free test.