Free legal helpline launched for New Mexicans in-need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A telephone service has been launched to provide free legal assistance for low-to-moderate-income New Mexicans dealing with civil matters.

Residents with incomes 200-500% of the federal poverty level may qualify for legal assistance through the Modest Means Helpline. The helpline is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935.

According to a release issued Monday, two staff attorneys provide legal advice over the phone. If more extensive legal help is needed, the attorney(s) can also refer people to private attorneys in the state who have volunteered to provide free legal services for those in need.

The program is believed to fill in to represent people who, because of a conflict of interest, can’t be assisted by the New Mexico Legal Aid Volunteer Attorney Program – as that program can’t represent both parties in a lawsuit.

Anyone over 55 years old and needing legal assistance should call the Legal Resources for the Elderly Program at 505-707-6005 or 800-876-6657, instead. That program has no income restrictions and is specifically geared toward older New Mexicans.