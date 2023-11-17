Free meals available all Thanksgiving week in the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizations across the Albuquerque metro are putting on free Thanksgiving meals before, during and after the holiday.

These meals are intended to serve those in need but they’re available for anyone.

Monday, November 20

Pre-Thanksgiving Meal at Joy Junction, 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21

Steelbridge Thanksgiving Feast at The Rock at Noonday , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Nations Holiday Meal at All-Nations Wellness and Healing Center, Noon to 2 p.m.

A clothing distribution will also take place during the feast. The Rock will only be open during meal hours.

Rickert Property Group is also hosting its eighth annual Pie Party Fundraiser supporting The Grief Center. The event does require a $5 donation. You can click here for more details.

Wednesday, November 22

Joy Junction Thanksgiving Feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Meal at the Albuquerque Indian Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (all are welcome)

For the Joy Junction feast, tickets are available at various shelters for reserved mealtimes. Officials say they won’t turn anyone away, however.

The Rock at Noon Day will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Breakfast at Good Shepherd Center , 8 to 9:30 a.m.

, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Holiday Meal with New Mexican Food at Hope Works , 10 a.m. to Noon

, 10 a.m. to Noon Thanksgiving Dinner at Joy Junction, 2-3 p.m.

La Mesa Presbyterian Church is hosting a boxed Thanksgiving dinner distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A clothing giveaway will also take place at La Mesa.

These places will not be open:

Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless (open Friday for regular hours)

First Nations*

Albuquerque Indian Center*

*also closed Friday

Friday, November 24

Meal at Good Shepherd Center, 2-3 p.m.