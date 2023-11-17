Free meals available all Thanksgiving week in the metro

Jonathan Fjeld | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizations across the Albuquerque metro are putting on free Thanksgiving meals before, during and after the holiday.

These meals are intended to serve those in need but they’re available for anyone.

Monday, November 20

Tuesday, November 21

A clothing distribution will also take place during the feast. The Rock will only be open during meal hours.

Rickert Property Group is also hosting its eighth annual Pie Party Fundraiser supporting The Grief Center. The event does require a $5 donation. You can click here for more details.

Wednesday, November 22

For the Joy Junction feast, tickets are available at various shelters for reserved mealtimes. Officials say they won’t turn anyone away, however.

The Rock at Noon Day will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

La Mesa Presbyterian Church is hosting a boxed Thanksgiving dinner distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A clothing giveaway will also take place at La Mesa.

These places will not be open:

  • Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless (open Friday for regular hours)
  • First Nations*
  • Albuquerque Indian Center*

*also closed Friday

Friday, November 24