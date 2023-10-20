Free shredding and VIN etching event this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the best ways to protect your identity is by destroying the sensitive information you may have lying around your home.

This weekend, we are teaming up with our local Better Business Bureau office for a free shred day event.

That means you can bring tax documents, bank statements, and loan applications, and shred them so scammers can’t access the sensitive information on those items.

“You want to make sure you protect your identity,” said Austin Calabaza, a spokesperson for the BBB. “We’re doing that by offering free shredding services.”

All you have to do is show up on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon at Black Dog Shredding. They will safely get rid of it for you.

They’re expecting their biggest turnout yet, so be prepared.

You can bring up to four bags worth of documents and you’re encouraged to recycle old electronics too. That can mean computers, laptops, old cell phones, old tablets and, as they say, “pretty much anything with the cord.”

Car thefts are on the rise, especially in the metro. Because of that, they’re offering a new service this year, completely free of charge.

“They’ll etch your VIN number onto your windshield and one of the windows.”

The first 300 vehicles will also receive surprise special giveaways.

“We really want to get to know the community. Also, we want to let the community know that we are here for them.”