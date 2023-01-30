Freezing fog gives way to nice temps Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Freezing fog advisories are posted between Albuquerque and Tucumcari and up to near Taos but that will give way to some nice temps Monday.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., so be careful when getting to work.

When you get home from work, roll down the windows and enjoy yourself. We’ll be seeing 50s and 60s throughout the state and nice sunshine that’ll last most of this week.

The nice weather will compliment any plans you may have, which is perfect as Steve Stucker is saluting “Compliment Day” in his full forecast. Catch it in the video above.