Fresh powder brings rush of visitors to NM ski resorts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The recent snow storms brought some impressive snow totals to New Mexico ski resorts.

Ski Santa Fe reported 37 inches of fresh snow.

17 inches of snow were reported at Tao Ski Valley and at Angel Fire.

“If these conditions continue and continue to get the snow, it’s possible some of our skiers will extend their closing dates,” said George Brooks, Ski New Mexico executive director.

Lift lines are expected this weekend, and crews will be plowing the roads and parking lots. If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, it’s a good idea to bring chains just in case.