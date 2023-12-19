Fresno mayor to get Albuquerque-themed box after Aggies loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mayor of Fresno is about to get some biscochitos, green chile and tortilla coasters after the Aggies lost in the New Mexico Bowl.

As the New Mexico State Aggies faced the Fresno State Bulldogs in Albuquerque, Mayor Tim Keller made a bet with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The bet stipulated the losing mayor would have to send a local flavor gift box to the other mayor. After the Aggies lost, Mayor Keller sent Mayor Dyer a box with these items from businesses in the Albuquerque area:

Mini honey bear from Edgewood Honey Farm

Lavender peppermint hand lotion for Los Poblanos

Biscochitos and ginger rascals from Rude Boy Cookies

Red chile pistachios from Heart of the Desert

Green chile fudge from La Choco in Old Town

Green chile from El Pinto (2-pack)

Tortilla coasters from Serapartio Supply Co.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee bag

NM Christmas recipe cookbook

Handcrafted tin holiday ornament

A bottle from Hollow Spirits in Albuquerque to supplement the box

The New Mexico Bowl drew a reportedly third-largest crowd in history, with 30,822 people in attendance Saturday. The Aggies fell to the Bulldogs, 37-10.